Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 23.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,905,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 663,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iQIYI by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,011,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,370,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,387 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of -0.14. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.39.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.



