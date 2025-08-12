7,982 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 4.2%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of STRL stock opened at $289.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $321.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

