Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 764.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

