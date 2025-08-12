JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $481,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 2,343.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in International Paper by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

International Paper Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.