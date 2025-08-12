6,592 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.