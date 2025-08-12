Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.2813.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE SLB opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,317,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,080,734,000 after buying an additional 18,672,021 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after buying an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.