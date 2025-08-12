Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1,002.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

