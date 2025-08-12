State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Trimmed by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 74,682 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 72,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

