Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $241,000 in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 75.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.