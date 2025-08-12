Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 530,057 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after buying an additional 473,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after buying an additional 445,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

