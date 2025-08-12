Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Genworth Financial worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

