W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $940.16 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,035.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,026.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

