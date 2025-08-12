Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 17,626 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AGNC Investment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

