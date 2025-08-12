Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,958 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $59,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 630.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $224.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.