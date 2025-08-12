Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,384 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after buying an additional 1,214,394 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,692,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,494,000 after buying an additional 2,049,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,882,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,322,000 after buying an additional 720,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

