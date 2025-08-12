Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

