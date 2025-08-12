Critical Comparison: Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) vs. PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PolyPid and Assertio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 5 1 3.17 Assertio 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 265.33%. Assertio has a consensus price target of $2.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 262.07%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Assertio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.30) -0.75 Assertio $124.96 million 0.56 -$21.58 million ($0.32) -2.27

This table compares PolyPid and Assertio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Assertio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Assertio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -1,069.37% -151.85% Assertio -25.72% -24.87% -10.87%

Summary

PolyPid beats Assertio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides Sympazan, a benzodiazepine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures related with lennox-gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years of age or older; CAMBIA, a non steroidal anti inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate pain in adults; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as treat adult with severe, recalcitrant, and disabling psoriasis; and ROLVEDON, a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor that is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection caused by febrile neutropenia. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

