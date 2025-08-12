Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.6190.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,496,000 after buying an additional 13,822,673 shares during the period. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,227,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $621,680,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $494,291,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,241 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FLUT opened at $284.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $183.18 and a 1 year high of $313.68.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
