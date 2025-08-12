Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.6190.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy Dubuc sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $64,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,687.68. This represents a 32.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $601,632. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,496,000 after buying an additional 13,822,673 shares during the period. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,227,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $621,680,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $494,291,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLUT opened at $284.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $183.18 and a 1 year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

