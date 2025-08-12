Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 440.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average of $158.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

