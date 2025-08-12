Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $171.53

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.8667.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

SFM opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,037,033. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,098.42. This represents a 55.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,950,283 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 380.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

