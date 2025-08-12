Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1143.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRO
Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 3.7%
NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 201.32% and a negative return on equity of 481.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sutro Biopharma
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.