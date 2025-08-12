Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1143.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 78.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,052.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 201.32% and a negative return on equity of 481.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

