HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,155,669 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 166,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

