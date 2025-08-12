Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) versus Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Critical Review

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Itron and Cognex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $2.44 billion 2.32 $239.10 million $5.85 21.19 Cognex $914.52 million 7.43 $106.17 million $0.71 57.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than Cognex. Itron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.2% of Itron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cognex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Itron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cognex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Itron and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron 11.05% 19.69% 8.39% Cognex 13.13% 6.65% 5.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Itron and Cognex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 0 1 11 0 2.92 Cognex 1 6 7 1 2.53

Itron presently has a consensus price target of $136.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Cognex has a consensus price target of $42.3077, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Itron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itron is more favorable than Cognex.

Risk & Volatility

Itron has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itron beats Cognex on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products. The Networked Solutions segment provides communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated heat-end management and application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. This segment also offers industrial internet of things solutions. Including automated meter reading; advanced metering infrastructure for electricity, water, and gas; distributed energy resource management; smart grid and distribution automation; smart street lighting; and leak detection and applications for gas and water systems. The Outcomes segment provides value-added, enhanced software and services, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, resource efficiency, grid analytics, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. The company offers its products and services under the Itron brand. It serves utility and smart city customers, and municipalities through its sales force, distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to automotive, logistics, consumer electronics, medical-related, semiconductor, consumer products, food and beverage, and others, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

