HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $148,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWB opened at $348.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.78. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $351.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

