HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 25,184 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $168,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

PM opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.