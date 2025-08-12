HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,731 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $213,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0%

CAT opened at $408.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.11.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.