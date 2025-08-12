HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $200,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 475,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 38,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

