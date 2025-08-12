Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) vs. Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Head-To-Head Survey

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Criteo has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $1.93 billion 0.70 $111.57 million $2.39 9.73 Nebius Group $117.50 million 140.93 -$641.40 million ($0.57) -123.23

This table compares Criteo and Nebius Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Nebius Group. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 7.10% 16.91% 8.53% Nebius Group N/A -0.58% -0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and Nebius Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 3 5 0 2.44 Nebius Group 0 0 5 2 3.29

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.97%. Nebius Group has a consensus price target of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than Nebius Group.

Summary

Criteo beats Nebius Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; recommendation algorithms, dynamic creative optimization+, sponsored product placement algorithms, and other product placement algorithms. The company's technology comprises data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, the company offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds sectors. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

