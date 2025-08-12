HighTower Advisors LLC Has $309.34 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,010,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $309,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,497,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,124 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

