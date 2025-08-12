HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $144,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

