Head-To-Head Survey: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) & Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiyoda and Quanta Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72 Quanta Services $23.67 billion 2.42 $904.82 million $6.46 59.48

Analyst Ratings

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanta Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chiyoda and Quanta Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quanta Services 0 12 13 0 2.52

Quanta Services has a consensus price target of $392.4545, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Quanta Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quanta Services is more favorable than Chiyoda.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Quanta Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61% Quanta Services 3.73% 18.41% 7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Quanta Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quanta Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanta Services has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quanta Services beats Chiyoda on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company’s Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

