Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 332.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.86. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

