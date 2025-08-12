Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 53995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA raised Mitsubishi Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

About Mitsubishi Electric

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Articles

