Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 254951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kforce

Kforce Stock Down 3.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $576.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kforce by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.