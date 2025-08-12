Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.52 and last traded at C$17.11, with a volume of 299539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.33%.
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,344.14. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
