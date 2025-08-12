Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1450331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.