Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.49 and last traded at $97.71, with a volume of 460650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

TPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $817,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,639.57. The trade was a 51.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Graham Purdy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,773.98. The trade was a 11.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,291,282. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,570,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 115,235 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

