M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.54), with a volume of 4266994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.90 ($3.49).
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 305 ($4.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 214 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 251 ($3.37).
In other news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £1,422 ($1,910.01). Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.
We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.
