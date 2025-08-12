M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.54), with a volume of 4266994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.90 ($3.49).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 305 ($4.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 214 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 251 ($3.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.38.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £1,422 ($1,910.01). Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

