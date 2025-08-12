Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 410133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Jyong Biotech to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Get Jyong Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MENS

Jyong Biotech Price Performance

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jyong Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyong Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.