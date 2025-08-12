Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2025

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 410133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Jyong Biotech to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Report on MENS

Jyong Biotech Price Performance

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jyong Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyong Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.