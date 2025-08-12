Venu (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 67979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VENU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Venu in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Venu Stock Up 2.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director David Lavigne sold 6,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $72,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,897.76. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay W. Roth sold 18,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $247,537.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,310,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,128,039.68. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,691 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Venu in the first quarter worth $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Venu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Venu in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Venu by 95.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter.

Venu Company Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

