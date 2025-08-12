Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,727,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 225,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.
