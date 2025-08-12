ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI) & Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Critical Survey

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) and ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Vertiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vertiv and ScanTech AI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 0 3 18 1 2.91 ScanTech AI Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Vertiv currently has a consensus target price of $144.0556, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Vertiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertiv is more favorable than ScanTech AI Systems.

Vertiv has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and ScanTech AI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 8.93% 51.64% 13.69% ScanTech AI Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertiv and ScanTech AI Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $8.01 billion 6.66 $495.80 million $2.09 66.88 ScanTech AI Systems $540,000.00 47.57 -$23.07 million N/A N/A

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems.

Summary

Vertiv beats ScanTech AI Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves cloud services, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, education, government, social media, and retail industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About ScanTech AI Systems

(Get Free Report)

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.