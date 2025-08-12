Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys Shares of 501 Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

