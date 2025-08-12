Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $131,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $290.80 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

