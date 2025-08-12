Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $108,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,301,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,427,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

