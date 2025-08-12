Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 717.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $340.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.10 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.