Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ESLT opened at $444.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.27. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $186.90 and a 12-month high of $494.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

