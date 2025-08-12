Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 393.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.83.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $284.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

