Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Wix.com worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,839,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 318,387 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 345,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 167,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $114.89 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.86.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

