Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 8.0%

BATS ICVT opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.